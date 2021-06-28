Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Former champion Muguruza powers into second round

1 minute read
1/4

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 28, 2021 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her first round match against France's Fiona Ferro REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Former champion Garbine Muguruza began her latest Wimbledon quest in ruthless fashion as she made up for a rain delay to crush France's Fiona Ferro 6-0 6-1 on Monday.

The powerful Spaniard, champion in 2017, raced to victory in 49 minutes on Court Two and came close to advancing without dropping a game as she led 6-0 5-0.

Ferro showed some steel to avoid complete humiliation, nicking a game as 11th seed Muguruza netted a forehand, but it was only a temporary reprieve.

Muguruza is one of five former champions in the draw.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 4:59 PM UTCTiafoe dumps third seed Tsitsipas in opening day shock

American Frances Tiafoe caused the first big upset of the Wimbledon men's singles tournament by beating third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Monday.

SportsAmerican Stephens knocks 10th seed Kvitova out of Wimbledon
SportsDjokovic avoids shock as Centre Court comes back to life
SportsMcLaughlin breaks record, Lyles shines to close out US trials
SportsCleveland OF Josh Naylor to see specialist for broken ankle