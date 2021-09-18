Skip to main content

Sports

Former Danish rider Sorensen dies in road accident

1 minute read

Chris Anker Sorensen of Denmark celebrates on the podium after winning the sixth stage of the Dauphine cycling race between Morzine and La Toussuire, in La Toussuire, French Alps June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Pratta (FRANCE)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Former Danish professional cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen has died after being hit by a vehicle during a ride in Belgium, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Saturday.

Sorensen, 37, was due to commentate on the upcoming road world championships in Flanders.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of our good colleague Chris," a TV2 Sport announcer said on air.

Sorensen, who retired from professional cycling in 2018, won the Danish national title in 2015 and won a stage on the 2010 Giro d'Italia.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:16 PM UTC

MLB roundup: Giants earn wild 11-inning win over Braves

Kevin Gausman, pinch-hitting because San Francisco had run out of position players on the bench, lifted a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th inning Friday night as the Giants outlasted the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-5.

Sports
Islanders sign D Zdeno Chara to one-year contract
Sports
Teen Ostapenkov stuns Schwartzman in Davis Cup
Sports
Ruud beats Sultanov as Norway take lead in Davis Cup
Sports
Bromell sets world-leading time in 100m after Tokyo disappointment