Former England international McConnochie called up for Scotland squad

EDINBURGH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Scotland have named former England international Ruaridh McConnochie among four players uncapped for the country in a 40-man squad for this year’s Six Nations tournament.

McConnochie, who played twice for England in 2019, can now be selected for Scotland due to World Rugby’s eligibility rules allowing a capped player to switch allegiance to another country, as long as they are eligible to play for them, following a three-year cooling off period.

The 31-year-old Bath winger has a Scottish father.

New Edinburgh signing Ben Healy, Leicester Tigers' lock Cameron Henderson and Glasgow Warriors centre Stafford McDowall are the other uncapped selections named on Tuesday.

Former Ireland under-20 international Healy, who will move from Munster at the end of the season, qualifies through his maternal grandparents.

There are also recalls for Saracens’ wing Sean Maitland, who has 15 tries from his 53 caps, and centre Huw Jones, who re-joined Glasgow Warriors this season.

Finn Russell, who coach Gregor Townsend dropped before the autumn internationals late last year but who then won a recall and starred for the Scots, is also in the squad, which will be captained by Jamie Ritchie.

Squad:

Backs: Chris Harris (Gloucester), Ben Healy (Munster), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne, Huw Jones (both Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath), Stafford McDowell, Ali Price (both Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu (all Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (London Irish)

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown (all Glasgow Warriors), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson (all Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers), WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman (all Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Ulster), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris











