Former F1 boss Mosley shot himself after cancer diagnosis, inquest hears

Former FIA racing chief Max Mosley leaves the High Court in London January 14, 2015. Google Inc. sought on Wednesday to block a lawsuit filed against it by Max Mosley in the High Court in London over access through its search engine to images of the former motor racing chief taking part in a sex party. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: CRIME LAW MEDIA)

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Former motor racing boss and privacy campaigner Max Mosley died of a gunshot wound in the bedroom of his London home last May after being told his cancer was terminal, an inquest heard on Tuesday.

His family had said at the time that the 81-year-old, youngest son of prominent 1930s British fascist Oswald Mosley, died after a long battle with cancer.

British media said the remote inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court revealed Mosley had been informed he had only weeks to live.

A neighbour and his housekeeper summoned the emergency services after finding a note on his bedroom door saying 'do not enter, call the police'.

The inquest heard Mosley told his long-time personal assistant Henry Alexander a day earlier that he intended to take his own life.

The BBC quoted coroner Fiona Wilcox saying she was 'satisfied' Mosley had intended to kill himself.

Mosley became president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Formula One's governing body, in 1993. He stayed in office for 16 years.

In 2008 he won a high-profile privacy case against the now-defunct News of the World newspaper after it published video footage of him taking part in what it called a "sick Nazi orgy".

The tabloid said it involved Nazi-style role-play, which Mosley denied and the newspaper failed to back up in court.

He later gave financial backing to the court costs of claimants in newspaper phone hacking cases.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

