Former F1 driver Streiff dies aged 67















Dec 24 (Reuters) - Former Formula One driver Philippe Streiff has died at the age of 67, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement on Saturday.

Frenchman Streiff started 53 F1 Grand Prix and raced for Renault, Ligier, Tyrrell and AGS during his F1 career, which began in 1984. He earned his only podium finish in 1985 with Ligier.

A pre-season testing crash in Brazil in 1989 left him paralysed and curtailed his racing career.

"He showed incredible guts and determination throughout his life. The way he overcame his accident and rebuilt his life was inspirational," Domenicali said.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.