Former FIA racing chief Max Mosley leaves the High Court in London January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The former boss of Formula 1 motor racing Max Mosley has died at the age of 81, The Sun newspaper said on Monday.

Mosley, the youngest son of Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British fascist movement in the 1930s, was a racing driver and lawyer before becoming president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, the governing body for Formula One, in 1993.

He won a high-profile privacy case against the News of the World newspaper in 2008 after it said he had taken part in a "sick Nazi orgy", and later gave financial backing to the court costs of claimants in newspaper phone hacking cases.

