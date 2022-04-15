Former Masters, British Open runner-up Newton dies aged 72

April 15 (Reuters) - Former Masters and British Open runner-up Jack Newton has died aged 72, his family said on Friday.

The Australian lost a play-off to Tom Watson at the 1975 British Open and finished tied for second behind Seve Ballesteros at the 1980 Masters. His career was cut short in 1983 when he lost an arm in an accident at Sydney Airport.

Describing his father as a "fearless competitor and iconic Australian", Newton's son Clint said he had passed away overnight due to "health complications".

"His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather and maverick mate," he added.

Newton won once on the PGA Tour, at the Buick-Goodwrench Open in 1978, and claimed a total of 13 professional wins, including the British Match Play title in 1974 and the Australian Open in 1979.

He lost in a playoff to Watson at Carnoustie in 1975, and at the 1980 Masters shared second place with Gibby Gilbert behind champion Ballesteros.

His career was ended at the age of 33 when he lost his right arm and eye and suffered severe abdominal injuries when he was hit by a spinning propeller as he prepared to board a plane.

Newton went on to become a television commentator and golf course designer while teaching himself to play one-handed.

