Former Michigan State F Adreian Payne dead at 31

Michigan State Spartans forward Adreian Payne (5) celebrates a slam dunk against the Duke Blue Devils during their Midwest Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

May 9 - Former Michigan State star and NBA first-round pick Adreian Payne has died, multiple outlets confirmed Monday. He was 31 years old.

A cause of death was not reported.

Payne averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in 138 games (94 starts) for the Spartans from 2010-14.

He was selected No. 15 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2014 NBA Draft and averaged 4.0 points in 107 career games (24 starts) with the Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

The Hawks traded him to Minnesota after three games in the 2014-15 season.

Payne also played overseas. He was part of Panathinaikos, which won the Greek Basketball League title in 2018. Payne last played for Juventus Utena in Lithuania in February. He also played in China, France and Turkey.

