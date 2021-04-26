Former Raiders defensive back Mike Davis has died at the age of 65, the team announced.

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Davis," the team said in a statement. The Raiders did not disclose any details of his passing.

Davis owns one of the franchise highlights, a game-clinching interception at the end of a 14-12 win in an AFC Divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 4, 1981.

The Raiders went on to win the AFC Championship and Super Bowl XV.

"Mike was a beloved teammate, friend and cherished part of our family," the Raiders statement added. "The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Mike's family: Mary, Mike Jr. and Allen. Mike will forever be in our hearts and minds."

Davis was a second-round draft pick of the Raiders in 1977 and spent his first eight seasons with the team, which included winning Super Bowl XVIII after the 1983 season.

In 115 career games (83 starts), Davis had 11 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries and 11 sacks.

He finished his nine-year career playing eight games with the San Diego Chargers in 1987.

--Field Level Media

