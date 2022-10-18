Former Titans TE Delanie Walker announces retirement

Sep 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) scores a touchdown as Cleveland Browns strong safety Damarious Randall (23) and strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) defend during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze















October 18 - Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Walker, 38, began his 14-season NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers before signing a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2013.

Walker will make it official on Tuesday afternoon when he holds a press conference at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

"I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined," Walker said on Monday. "I dreamt about it, and made it come to life because I believed it would. I knew once I had the opportunity, I wasn't going to let it get away from me.

"Playing in Tennessee, with the Titans, it was better than I ever dreamed of, and I can't thank the Titans organization enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do everything I was able to do. It was a dream come true, to be honest with you."

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk celebrated Walker's accomplishments with the team. He was named to the Pro Bowl from 2015-17.

"I want to congratulate Delanie on a fantastic NFL career," she said. "His impact on our team and in our community is undoubtedly one to be celebrated and set a standard for others. He was a true professional in everything he did and was one of the key players who helped our organization reach the level of success that we have sustained for several years now."

Walker had 504 catches for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns in 183 games (100 starts) with the 49ers and Titans.

