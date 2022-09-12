Former UFC fighter Theodorou dies at 34 due to cancer
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.
Theodorou, who died on Sunday, fought in 22 bouts in mixed martial arts, including 11 (8-3 record) in the UFC in the middleweight division.
He made his professional debut in 2011 and earned a UFC contract by winning The Ultimate Fighter in 2014.
His last professional bout was a win over Bryan Baker in December 2021 in Colorado.
