Former Yankees OF Gerald Williams dies at 55

New York Mets batter Gerald Williams hits a double in the first inning of their spring training game against the Washington Nationals in Port St. Lucie, Florida March 6, 2005. REUTERS/Gary I Rothstein GIR

2022-02-08 19:33:09 GMT+00:00 - Gerald Williams, an outfielder with the New York Yankees and five other teams, died Tuesday at age 55.

Derek Jeter, who played with Williams in the Bronx from 1992-96 and 2001-02, announced his friend's passing through a message tweeted by The Players' Tribune.

"Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer. To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family," Jeter said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Williams batted .255 with 85 homers, 365 RBIs and 106 stolen bases in 1,168 games over 14 seasons with the Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers (1996-97), Atlanta Braves (1998-99), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2000-01), Florida Marlins (2003) and New York Mets (2004-05).

He played with Atlanta in the 1999 World Series, losing to the Yankees in four games.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.