Formula One statistics for the French Grand Prix

June 16 (Reuters) - Formula One statistics for Sunday's French Formula One Grand Prix at Le Castellet, round seven of the season.

Lap distance: 5.842 km. Total distance: 309.69 km (53 laps)

No race in 2020.

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 2019, one minute 32.740 seconds.

Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local)

FRANCE

This weekend’s race will be the 61st French Grand Prix in world championship history and 17th at Le Castellet.

Hamilton (2018, 2019), Fernando Alonso (2005) and Kimi Raikkonen (2007) are the only current drivers to have won in France, which was off the calendar for a decade until 2018. The race was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton won from pole position in 2018 and 2019 and Mercedes also led every practice session before both those races.

There will be two French drivers in Sunday's race - Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) -- while Ferrari's Monegasque Charles Leclerc is the most local.

RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 98 career victories, of which 77 have been with Mercedes, from 272 starts. He has been on the podium 169 times.

Hamilton has won three races so far in 2021.

Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Mercedes 118, Williams 114 and Red Bull 67. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

Sergio Perez's Azerbaijan Grand Prix victory on June 6 was the first time since 2018 that anyone other than Max Verstappen had won for Red Bull.

POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 100 career poles and is the only driver to have won from pole so far this season. He has won 59 times from pole.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Verstappen is four points ahead of Hamilton. Red Bull lead Mercedes by 26 points.

MILESTONE

Vettel's second place in Baku was a first podium for Aston Martin as a constructor.

Perez's win was the second of his career, the Mexican equalling compatriot Pedro Rodriguez as his country's most successful F1 driver.

Mercedes run of 55 races in a row in the points ended in Baku. It was the sport's fourth longest scoring streak. Hamilton failed to score after a run of 54 races in the points.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.