Formula One stewards reject Mercedes request for review

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Formula One stewards rejected on Friday a request by Mercedes to review their Sao Paulo Grand Prix decision not to penalise Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen for a race incident with Lewis Hamilton.

The stewards ruled ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix that while new and relevant video evidence had emerged, it was not significant.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jon Boyle

