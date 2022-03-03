Skip to main content
Formula One will not host races in Russia

Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 27, 2020. General view during the race. Pool via REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 3 (Reuters) - Formula One will no longer race in Russia after the sport terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2022 running of the event, set for September at the Olympic Park in Sochi, had already been cancelled last week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

