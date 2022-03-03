Formula One will not host races in Russia

March 3 (Reuters) - Formula One will no longer race in Russia after the sport terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2022 running of the event, set for September at the Olympic Park in Sochi, had already been cancelled last week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.