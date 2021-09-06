Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Four South Asian nations back FIFA's biennial World Cup push

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 General view of the trophy as France celebrate after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MUMBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Governing body FIFA's proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four has received support from four football federations in South Asia, who said it would spur development of the game in the region.

In May, FIFA's congress voted to carry out a feasibility study on holding the World Cup and the women's World Cup every two years, though proposals to change the established four-year cycle is set to face resistance from European governing body UEFA and the continent's top clubs. read more

Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka said in a joint statement that they were among the 166 national federations who voted in favour at the congress.

"Four-year gaps between FIFA World Cup is too great – and the window of opportunity too small – to preclude whole generations of talent," the federations said.

"Less than a quarter of current AFC member associations have been represented in almost a century of FIFA World Cup finals in a situation where these tournaments are the real drivers of development."

The Asian Football Confederation is guaranteed four automatic spots and an intercontinental play-off slot in the men's 2020 World Cup alongside tournament hosts Qatar.

