Four-time WNBA champion Bird to retire after this season

June 16 (Reuters) - Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird said on Thursday that the 2022 season will be her last in professional basketball, after a two decade-long career.

The 12-times Women's National Basketball Association All-Star was drafted first overall by the Seattle Storm, where she has played the entirety of her career in the top-flight North American league.

"I’ve decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first," the 41-year-old point guard wrote in a tweet, accompanied by a photo of herself playing basketball as a child.

A five-times Olympic gold medallist, Bird has enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in the sport and was named USA Basketball's Female Athlete of the year in 2021.

