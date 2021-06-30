Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Fourth seed Kenin dumped out in second round

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2018. Sofia Kenin of the U.S. plays a shot during her second round match against Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - American Sofia Kenin became the highest women's seed to fall so far at Wimbledon as she suffered a 6-2 6-2 second-round defeat at the hands of compatriot Madison Brengle on Wednesday.

The 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin, seeded four, never got going on a cool Court Two and lasted only 45 minutes against the 31-year-old.

Several other Grand Slam champions avoided early exits though on the slick lawns.

Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza maintained her dominant form as she reached the third round with 6-1 6-4 win over Dutchwoman Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove.

Muguruza, winner in 2017, has dropped six games so far.

Last year's French Open champion Iga Swiatek, seeded seven, got the better of 36-year-old Russian Vera Zvonareva.

Swiatek made light work of a tricky first round against the 2010 runner-up, winning 6-1 6-3.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

