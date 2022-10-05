France relishing underdog status, head to World Cup full of ambition















Oct 5 (Reuters) - Losing semi-finalists in seven of the eight women's Rugby World Cup tournaments, France are determined to break new ground in New Zealand and hope to deliver performances that do justice to the drive and ambition of the squad.

Two victories over world champions New Zealand last year showed what the French are capable of and veteran second row Safi N'Diaye is counting down the minutes to their Pool C opener against South Africa on Oct. 8 at Eden Park.

"We know what the French team is capable of in recent years. We managed to beat New Zealand for example, to beat South Africa too," she added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We are a great team. We have already beaten the best. If we don't have this ambition, we are not the French team.

"It's an ambition we must have and we know it will be difficult, we know that all teams prepare very hard," she added.

France enjoyed a 46-3 victory over South Africa the last time they met but N'Diaye said there was no danger of them taking any team for granted, especially after last month's 26-19 defeat by Italy.

That defeat had came shortly after France blanked the Italians 21-0 and N'Diaye said they would have carried more confidence into the World Cup with back-to-back victories.

"But at the same time, it allows us to work, to keep our feet on the ground and to realise that every team works and that there will be no easy matches.

"We are not pretentious. We know we're not going to go there as favourites, and we relish that." said N'Diaye.

"There are girls with experience in the group and girls who arrive with a lot of desire, with their youth and enthusiasm. And with this combination we hope to go as far as possible."

One player light on experience but who could make a huge impact in New Zealand is Joanna Grisez, a surprise choice in coach Thomas Darracq's squad.

Grisez is uncapped in union but has impressed in rugby sevens, helping France finish third at last month's World Cup where she scored three tries.

"She is an outstanding finisher," said Darracq.

"I've known her for years. She brings a lot of energy and she's also comfortable in the aerial game, which is an important element, given the evolution of the game."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.