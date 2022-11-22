France v Australia teams

[1/4] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 France's Hugo Lloris during the press conference REUTERS/Gareth Bumstead

AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup Group D match between France and Australia on Tuesday.

France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Australia:

Mat Ryan, Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks