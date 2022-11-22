France v Australia teams
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup Group D match between France and Australia on Tuesday.
France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud
Australia:
Mat Ryan, Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.