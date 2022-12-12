Factbox: France v Morocco World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 11, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with coach Didier Deschamps and the coaching staff after the match as France progress to the semi finals REUTERS/Peter Cziborra















Dec 12 (Reuters) - France play Morocco in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Capacity: 68,895

Odds (after 90 minutes)

France win: 1/2

Morocco win: 6/1

Draw: 29/10

Key stats:

* Kylian Mbappe has scored five times in five games, surpassing his goal tally from his previous appearance in the tournament in 2018, when France won the World Cup. At 23 years old, Mbappe has scored nine World Cup goals in 12 appearances.

* Morocco are the first Arab and African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Coach Walid Regragui became the first Arab manager to lead a team to the knockout rounds.

* France are the first reigning champions to reach the World Cup semi-finals since Brazil in 1998. They will be looking to become the first back-to-back finalists since Brazil in 2002. Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) are the only nations to win two consecutive World Cups.

* Morocco have yet to concede a goal from an opposition player at the tournament. The only goal against them in four games came in their 2-1 win over Canada, when Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd accidentally flicked a cross past his own goalkeeper.

Previous meetings:

France and Morocco have met five times in official international fixtures. The first took place in 1988, which France won 2-1, but their history goes back further. They played unofficial games in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. France have never lost an official match against Morocco. The most recent clash was a 2-2 draw in Paris in 2007.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Ed Osmond











