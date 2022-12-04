France v Poland teams
DOHA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup last-16 match between France and Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Sunday.
France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe.
Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (c), Jakub Kaminski, Sebastian Szymanski.
