France v Tunisia teams

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - France v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 22, 2022 France's Steve Mandanda during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the Group D clash between France and Tunisia at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday:

France - Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane (capt.), Ibrahima Konate, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani

Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen, Wajdi Kechrida, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Ali Maaloul, Nader Ghandri, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane, Wahbi Khazri (capt.).

Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks