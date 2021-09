Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Leuven, Belguim - September 26, 2021 France's Julian Alaphilippe leads during the race REUTERS/Yves Herman

LEUVEN, Belgium, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Defending champion Julian Alaphilippe of France won the men's road race at the cycling world championships on Sunday, a 268.3-km ride from Antwerp to Leuven.

Dutchman Dylan van Baarle took second place, and Denmark's Michael Valgren finished third.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

