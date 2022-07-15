France's Barguil out of Tour with COVID, says team

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 11- Albertville to Col du Granon Serre Chevalier - France - July 13, 2022 Team Arkea - Samsic's Warren Barguil in action during stage 11 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

July 15 (Reuters) - France's Warren Barguil became the latest rider to pull out of the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of stage 13, his team Arkea-Samsic said on Friday.

Barguil is the sixth rider to leave the race due to a positive COVID-19 test since the start on July 1.

"Our seven other riders have all tested negative," Arkea-Samsic wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for everything (Warren)."

Friday's 13th stage is a 192.6-km ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans to St Etienne.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

