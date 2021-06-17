Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
France's Coman leaves Euro 2020 squad to attend birth of child

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group H - France v Albania - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - September 7, 2019 France's Kingsley Coman REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

June 17 (Reuters) - France's Kingsley Coman has been granted permission to leave the European Championship squad to attend the birth of his child, the country's football federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

The decision was authorised by coach Didier Deschamps and the federation gave the Bayern Munich winger permission after consultation with governing body UEFA and its COVID cell.

"After consultation with UEFA and the UEFA COVID cell, Didier Deschamps and the Federation authorized Kingsley Coman to join his partner and attend the birth of his child," the FFF said.

"All precautions have been taken, particularly in terms of health."

Coman, 25, was an unused substitute in France's 1-0 win over Germany in their Group F opener on Tuesday. They next take on Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Saturday.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad Editing by Toby Davis

