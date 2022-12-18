France's Mbappe second player to score a hat-trick in World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 18 (Reuters) - France forward Kylian Mbappe became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat against Argentina in extra time on Sunday, leaving both teams tied at 3-3 before going to penalties.
England's Geoff Hurst was the first player to score three goals in a final when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966.
Reporting by Rohith Nair in Lusail, Qatar; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
