French federation head Le Graet quits amid harassment allegations















PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Noel Le Graet has resigned as president of France's soccer federation following allegations of harassment and a government ministry audit this month that concluded the 81-year-old no longer had "the necessary legitimacy" for the job.

Le Graet, head of the French Football Federation (FFF) since 2011, has denied wrongdoing and said on Tuesday that he would remain in the sport, with FIFA offering him leadership of its Paris bureau.

Le Graet had already stepped back from some of his duties after a legal investigation was launched into allegations against him of sexual and moral harassment.

Earlier this month, a French sports ministry audit concluded Le Graet was no longer fit to administer and represent the sport in France and "highlighted the inappropriate behaviour of Mr Le Graet towards women".

"Noel Le Graet announced ... to the Executive Committee of the French Football Federation his decision to step down from his position," the FFF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The FFF criticised the ministry's audit, saying it was "based less on objective facts than on assessments."

Le Graet, who presided over his last executive committee on Tuesday and whose mandate was due to end in 2024, said he would challenge the conclusions of the audit via "all legal channels".

"I have never harassed anyone, morally or sexually," he told French sports daily L'Equipe on Tuesday.

Le Graet said FIFA head Gianni Infantino had told him he could take charge of the Paris office of soccer's world governing body, FIFA.

"I saw Gianni Infantino (on Monday) in Paris and he gave me the responsibility," Le Graet was quoted as saying.

FIFA did not respond to a Reuters request for clarification on Le Graet's role.

The FFF said vice-president Philippe Diallo will act as its interim president until June 10, the date of the next federal assembly.

Diallo spoke highly of Le Graet after the executive committee meeting.

"It was a very important meeting for French football which began with an intervention by Mr. Le Graet, very dignified, who through the decision taken this morning, showed that once again he was one of the great leaders of French football," he said.

The allegations include accusations that Le Graet sent inappropriate messages late at night to female staff members.

Le Graet has also been criticised for extending the contract of men's coach Didier Deschamps until 2026 and for making derogatory comments aimed at France great Zinedine Zidane.

French football has been in turmoil recently despite the national side reaching their fourth World Cup final in the last seven editions of the tournament, losing to Argentina in Qatar last December.

The French women's team coach, Corinne Diacre, has also been under fire and her future may be decided on March 9 by an FFF select committee.

Team captain Wendie Renard said last week she would not play at this year's Women's World Cup. According to a report in French multimedia outlet RMC Sport, Renard said she would not play for the national side as long as Diacre is in charge.

Fellow internationals Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani have also said they were taking a step back from the national team.

"The executive committee had decided to entrust a small working group ... with the task of examining this question in depth and to submit its conclusions to the executive committee on March 9. We will see on March 9 if we are able to take a decision. A decision will be taken quickly," said FFF executive committee member Eric Borghini.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Rosalba O'Brien











