France's Tan exits Australian Open on wheelchair after injury

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2022 France's Harmony Tan after retiring from her second round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina due to an injury REUTERS/Morgan Sette

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - France's Harmony Tan had to be assisted off court in a wheelchair at the Australian Open on Wednesday after suffering calf problems during her second round match against Elina Svitolina.

In her debut tournament at Melbourne Park, world number 107 Tan trailed 6-3 5-7 5-1 before she retired hurt from the early match at Margaret Court Arena.

"It was a rollercoaster match," 15th seed Svitolina told reporters.

"Of course, it's very sad to see her leaving the court in a wheelchair. It's never, never good to see a player getting injured."

Ukrainian Svitolina moved into a third round clash against twice champion Victoria Azarenka.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.