Frappart to become first female official at men's European Championship

Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 First Leg - Molde v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - February 18, 2021 Referee Stephanie Frappart during the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano

Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to be involved in European Championship matches after UEFA confirmed the list of referees for this year's tournament.

In the past two years, Frappart became the first female to referee a men's Champions League match, a French Ligue 1 game and a men's World Cup qualifier.

Frappart was not named among the 18 referees to take charge of the 51 Euro 2020 games but she will be involved as a support match official, working either as a fourth official or a reserve assistant referee.

The European Championship, pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from June 11-July 11 in cities in 12 countries.

