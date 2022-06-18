Fraser-Pryce dazzles in Paris Diamond League meeting

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce matched her season's best of 10.67 seconds to win the 100 metres at the Paris Diamond League meeting on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Jamaican was in a class of her own after a super fast start to beat Britain's Daryll Neita by 0.32 and Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou by 0.34.

"It was a superb race and I'm happy with the time," said Fraser-Pryce after clocking the 12th fastest time in history.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"It motivates me to go event faster."

American Devon Allen was a cut above the competition in the 110m hurdles, finishing in 13.16. Although outside his personal best, Allen was always in control at the Charlety stadium a month before the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo also eased her way to victory in the 400m in 50.10 after slowing down in the final stretch.

The Bahamian said earlier this month that she would not attempt to become the first woman to win three consecutive Olympic titles in an individual running event.

Canada's Olympic champion Andre de Grasse disappointed with fourth place in the 200m, won by South African Lux Adams in 19.82 in the Diamond League's penultimate leg before the worlds.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.