Sports

Fred scores again as Fluminense beat Bragantino 2-1

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Red Bull Bragantino - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil- September 26, 2021 Fluminense's Fred celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Fluminense striker Fred moved into second place on Brazil’s all-time league scorers list on Sunday when he got his 155th goal in his side’s 2-1 win over Red Bull Bragantino.

The goal took him above Romario on the all-time list and he is now behind only Roberto Dinamite, who scored 190 for Vasco da Gama and Portuguesa.

Fred’s opener was one of the easiest of his career as he tapped the ball into an open net after 12 minutes.

Luiz Henrique, whose good work on the left led to the first, got the second goal three minutes before halftime with an unstoppable shot from just inside the box.

Helio Junio pulled one back for Bragantino with a superb curling shot after 62 minutes but the home side held on and are now eighth in the Serie A table with 32 points after 22 games.

Bragantino are fifth, a point ahead and with a game in hand.

Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis

