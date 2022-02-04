Freestyle skiing- Aussie aerial skier Peel feels 'privileged' as flag-bearer

Freestyle Skiing - FIS Freestyle Ski and Freeski World Cup - Shymbulak Ski Resort - Almaty, Kazakhstan - March 13, 2021 Australia's Laura Peel in action during the women's aerials final REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Freestyle aerial skier Laura Peel said she felt "privileged" to be selected as one of Australia's flag-bearers for the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday evening.

"I'm very proud of everything that I've done," said the 32-year-old skier, who is set for her third Olympics.

"Ultimately, it's going to come down to the competition," Peel said, adding that she has a "brilliant" team for the events.

She said there was plenty of competition from rivals including those from Ukraine and Belarus.

"Compared to previous Olympics there is a little more pressure but that is a privilege ... Certainly can't get complacent," she said.

The freestyle skiing aerial competition starts on Feb. 10.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Mari Saito Editing by Shri Navaratnam

