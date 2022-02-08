Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Freestyle skiing-China's Gu beats 'Air France' Ledeux to win Bir Air gold

1 minute read
1/4

2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air - Final - Run 2 - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - February 8, 2022. Gu Ailing Eileen of China reacts after her run. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chinese teenager Eileen Gu landed a tricky jump for the first time to become the first freeski Big Air Olympic champion at the Beijing Winter Games on Tuesday.

The U.S. born Gu landed a 1620, a trick only France's Tess Ledeux, who settled for silver, had achieved in competition before, in the final run.

Ledeux was leading after two runs but pressure got to the Big Air World Cup leader and she struggled on her final jump.

Swiss Mathilde Gremaud took the bronze.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters