Freestyle Skiing-China's Xu wins women's aerials gold

2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Aerials - Final 2 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 14, 2022. Xu Mengtao of China holds up her national flag as she celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Xu Mengtao of China won gold in the freestyle skiing women's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Monday.

Hanna Huskova of Belarus took the silver medal and Megan Nick of the United States the bronze.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond

