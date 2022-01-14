French mechanic dies in Dakar rally accident

Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 12 - Bisha to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 14, 2022 Workers set up the finish point during stage 12 REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A French mechanic in the Dakar rally has died in an accident involving an assistance vehicle and a local truck in Saudi Arabia, the Dakar rally organisers said on Friday.

Rally organisers said the driver was French national Quentin Lavalee, who was driving a car belonging to the team PH Sport. His passenger, Belgian national Maxime Frere, was injured and was transported to hospital in Jeddah.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Jon Boyle

