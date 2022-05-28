French Open day seven

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 23, 2022 General view of a tennis ball on a clay court REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Saturday (times GMT):

1248 MEDVEDEV CRUISES INTO LAST 16

World number two Daniil Medvedev eased into the fourth round with a comfortable 6-2 6-4 6-2 win over Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in less than two hours. He will play Marin Cilic or Gilles Simon for a place in the quarter-finals.

1220 RUBLEV MOVES PAST GARIN

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev saved five set points in a lengthy fourth-set tiebreak to beat Cristian Garin 6-4 3-6 6-2 7-6(11) in just over three hours.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Rublev will take on 11th seed Jannik Sinner in the next round after the Italian saved 11 set points in a gruelling 90-minute second set to clinch a 6-3 7-6(6) 6-3 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.

1140 SWIATEK TOO STRONG FOR KOVINIC

World number one Iga Swiatek navigated a shaky second set to hold off Danka Kovinic 6-3 7-5 and advance to the last 16 in Paris, extending her winning run to 31 matches.

Swiatek, 20, will next face Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen, who received a walkover after home favourite Alize Cornet retired at 6-0 3-0 with 45 minutes played.

READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Sunday

Swiatek runs into trouble but reaches French Open last 16 read more

Sinner punishes wasteful McDonald to book fourth round spot [nL1N2XK031]

No conflict over 'Uncle Toni' as Auger-Aliassime faces Nadal read more

Rising star Alcaraz dazzles to reach last 16 in Paris read more

French Open crowd provides unmatched atmosphere read more

I hold no grudges and want to play in Australia again, says Djokovic read more

Nadal is no fan of night sessions at Roland Garros read more

No drama this time as Zverev powers into French Open last 16 read more

Gauff glad she put marine biologist dream aside to stick with tennis read more

U.S. Open runner-up Fernandez makes fourth round in Paris for first time

Find me a ticket! Schwartzman desperate to watch Champions League final read more

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under partially sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (65 degrees Fahrenheit).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dhruv Munjal and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.