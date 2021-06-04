Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sports

French Open day six

2 minute read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 1, 2020 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her second round match against France's Fiona Ferro REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (all times GMT).

1050 SABALENKA OUSTED BY PAVLYUCHENKOVA

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka was knocked out in the third round by Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who took revenge for her semi-final loss in Madrid last month with a 6-4 2-6 6-0 victory on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Sabalenka's exit early in the Grand Slam means fourth seed Sofia Kenin is now the highest seed in the women's draw after Ash Barty (injury) and Naomi Osaka (withdrawal) also bowed out.

1011 RYBAKINA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND

Kazakh Elena Rybakina sealed a 6-1 6-4 victory over Russia's Elena Vesnina on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

0909 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).

