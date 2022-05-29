French Open order of play on Monday
May 29 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)
29-Veronika Kudermetova v 22-Madison Keys (United States)
Holger Rune (Denmark) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Qinwen Zheng (China)
20-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev
COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900)
20-Daria Kasatkina v 28-Camila Giorgi (Italy)
8-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 12-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)
11-Jessica Pegula (United States) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)
7-Andrey Rublev v 11-Jannik Sinner (Italy)
