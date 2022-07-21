COVID puts a stop to Froome's encouraging Tour de France

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 12 - Briancon to Alpe d'Huez - France - July 14, 2022 Israel-Premier Tech's Chris Froome is seen after stage 12 Pool via REUTERS/Marco Bertorello

LOURDES, France, July 21 (Reuters) - Four-time champion Chris Froome's encouraging Tour de France came to a frustrating halt on Thursday when the Briton pulled out of the race after contracting COVID-19.

The Israel Premier Tech rider took third place on stage 12 atop L'Alpe d'Huez, which was his best performance since a career-threatening crash three years ago.

"A test has revealed that I have contracted COVID so I am not going to be taking the start today," Froome said in a video on Twitter just as stage 18 was beginning.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"I'm really disappointed not to be able to roll into Paris and finish off this Tour de France... I am going to head home now, switch off for a few days and refocus on being ready for Vuelta a Espana later this season."

Froome was 26th in the overall standings.

On stage 12, however, he was fighting for a first victory in more than 1,500 days, a position he was in for the first time since a freak crash left him with multiple fractures at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine.

The 37-year-old had vowed to go on the attack on the Tour again, fuelled by a renewed motivation after losing faith last year. read more

"It's been a very special race for us as a team," Froome added.

Israel-Premier Tech have had a spectacular Tour de France, winning two stages through Australian Simon Clarke and Canadian Hugo Houle.

"It's been very special for me as well. I've been finding my legs and I want to thank everyone for the support through this process."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Julien Pretot and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.