SportsFully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at team facilities

Reuters
2 minute read

Players and staff in the National Football League (NFL) who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks at team facilities, the league said on Friday, in line with updated guidance from the U.S. health agency.

On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places. read more

People are considered "fully vaccinated" if fourteen days have passed since their second dose of the Pfizer (PFE.N) or Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccines or their single dose of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine, the NFL said.

"Effective immediately, fully vaccinated ... staff and players will not be required to wear masks anywhere in the club facility, either indoors or outdoors," the NFL saidin a statement.

The league said that teams would still have to follow the local and state regulations even if those are more restrictive.

Additional changes to COVID-19 protocols were expected "consistent with CDC guidelines", it added.

Sports

