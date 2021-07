Fury tests positive for COVID-19, fight with Wilder postponed - source

Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight Title - The Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States - February 22, 2020 Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during the fight REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

July 9 (Reuters) - The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this month has been called off after Fury tested positive for COVID-19, a source close to the promotion said on Friday.

WBC champion Fury had signed a contract in May to fight American Wilder for a third time on July 24. read more

Fury tested positive earlier this week and the fight will be postponed until the autumn, the source said.

Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. read more

Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

