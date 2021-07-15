Fury v Wilder heavyweight bout rescheduled for Oct. 9

Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight Title - The Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States - February 22, 2020 Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during the fight REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

July 15 (Reuters) - The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, which was postponed earlier this month when Fury tested positive for COVID-19, will take place on Oct. 9, promoters Top Rank Boxing said on Thursday.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury had signed a contract in May to fight American Wilder for a third time on July 24 but tested positive for the virus last week. read more

Fury first fought Wilder, 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15.

