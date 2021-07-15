Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Fury v Wilder heavyweight bout rescheduled for Oct. 9

1 minute read

Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight Title - The Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States - February 22, 2020 Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during the fight REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

July 15 (Reuters) - The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, which was postponed earlier this month when Fury tested positive for COVID-19, will take place on Oct. 9, promoters Top Rank Boxing said on Thursday.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury had signed a contract in May to fight American Wilder for a third time on July 24 but tested positive for the virus last week. read more

Fury first fought Wilder, 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:44 PM UTCPogacar closes in on Tour title, doping suspicions hit race

Tadej Pogacar claimed another landmark victory in the 18th stage of the Tour de France to edge closer to retaining his title as a cloud of doping suspicions hung over the world's greatest cycling race on Thursday.

SportsEngland's Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse
SportsSpieth gives DeChambeau lesson in links golf
SportsRose avoids any mishaps at 'gnarly' Sandwich
SportsHundreds of horses fly into Tokyo for equestrian competition