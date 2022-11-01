Game Three of World Series postponed due to inclement weather

[1/3] Oct 31, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The rain tarp on the field before game three of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park. John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports















Oct 31 (Reuters) - Game Three of the World Series between the host Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros originally scheduled for Monday was postponed due to inclement weather and a forecast for sustained rainfall throughout the evening.

The third game of Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship series, which is tied at 1-1, will now be played on Tuesday with the remainder of the games and the travel day back to Houston, if necessary, also pushed back by a day.

The Astros were set to send right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound for Monday's game while the Phillies were going to counter with right-hander Noah Syndergaard.

Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez will now start Tuesday's contest while the Astros will stick with McCullers as their Game Three starter.

Astros manager Duty Baker said his team would treat Monday as a regular off day and players would get treatment and some extra betting practice in to get ready for Tuesday.

"So you just got to turn it off and then get a good night's rest," Baker told reporters. "It's part of the game. You can't control the weather. So you just deal with it."

The fourth and fifth games will now be played on Wednesday and Thursday and, in the event the series has not been decided, Friday will be a travel day back to Houston.

A potential Game Six would be played on Saturday -- which would make it the latest World Series game in terms of date -- with a decisive Game Seven, if necessary, set for Sunday.

