Skip to main content

Sports

Ganna breaks Belgian hearts to retain time trial title

2 minute read
1/5

Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Men's Elite Individual Time Trial - Knokke-Heist to Bruges, Belgium - September 19, 2021 Italy's Filippo Ganna in action REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUGES, Belgium, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Filippo Ganna broke Belgian hearts at the road cycling world championships in Flanders as he retained his individual time trial title by beating local favourite Wout van Aert on Sunday.

The Italian lagged behind Van Aert at both intermediate checks but he managed his effort better on the pancake-flat 43km course to clock 47 minutes 47 seconds.

Van Aert finished 5.37 seconds behind with another Belgian, Remco Evenepoel, picking up the bronze medal 43.34 seconds off the pace.

"In a week, my condition improved very well after a short camp in altitude," Ganna said.

"Today when I woke up I had a good feeling in the legs and the head did the rest."

Evenepoel clocked the first time of reference but Van Aert, who snatched silver in both the time trial and the road race at last year's world championships in Imola, Italy was already 28 seconds up at the first intermediate check.

Ganna lagged six seconds behind Van Aert after 13.8km with Swiss Stefan Kueng 17 seconds off the pace.

Van Aert increased his advantage over Evenepoel to 31 seconds at the second intermediate but Ganna was less than a second behind in a nail-biting finale.

The momentum had swung the Italian's way and Ganna punched the air in celebration after crossing the line.

Four-times time trial world champion Tony Martin of Germany, who said he would retire after the championships, finished sixth.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 3:56 PM UTC

Swede Broberg hangs on to win KLM Open

Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg held on for a three-shot victory at the KLM Open on Sunday after shooting a level-par 72 in the final round at the Bernardus Golf Course in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

Sports
MLB roundup: Cardinals rally past Padres, widen wild-card lead
Sports
Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win in San Marino
Sports
Ganna breaks Belgian hearts to retain time trial title
Sports
NZ players reach Dubai after 'credible threat' derailed Pakistan tour