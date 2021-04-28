Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Gator crashes Toronto FC training session in Florida




Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Toronto FC held a training session near Orlando, Florida, this week that was closed to the public - but nobody informed a huge alligator that invaded the pitch at the ChampionsGate Resort.

In a video the club posted on Twitter, several Toronto players are seen running toward the alligator to get a better view before a resort staffer in a golf cart chases the animal away.

"All I can tell you is this, there was a massive alligator," Toronto coach Chris Armas told The Canadian Press on Monday. "My players are running towards the gator as I went the other way.

"Listen, we talk about (being) fearless and aggressive around here, but I thought we wouldn't think about that at that moment."

Toronto, which has relocated to Florida for the MLS regular season because of travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, later joked about the incident.

"Toronto FC have agreed to terms with Ale Gator on a short-term loan," the club tweeted. "The deal was completed using our newly-acquired GAM (Gator Acquisition Money).

Last week, American golfer Wyndham Clark earned bragging rights after risking a possible alligator encounter to secure a shot at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

Playing alongside South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen in the two-man team event, the 27-year-old removed his shoes and pulled up his trousers on the par-four 16 to salvage his ball from the bank of a lake where TV pundits confirmed two alligators had been spotted during the third round. read more

