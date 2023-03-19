Geertruida gives pacesetters Feyenoord 3-2 win over Ajax in 'De Klassieker'















AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, March 19 (Reuters) - Feyenoord's Lutsharel Geertruida scored a late winner against Ajax as they took a giant step towards the Dutch league title with a 3-2 victory over their old foes in a feisty ‘Klassieker’ at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday.

Geertruida headed into the net from close range to give Feyenoord their first league win in Amsterdam since 2005, and more importantly open up a six-point lead at the top of the table with eight games to play.

They have, on paper at least, the easier run-in as well as they chase a first league title since the 2016-17 season.

Santiago Gimenez put Feyenoord ahead after five minutes but goals from fellow Mexican Edson Alvarez and Ajax captain Dusan Tadic before halftime turned the game in home side's favour.

Sebastian Szymanski drew Feyenoord level after the break and they found the winner as Geertruida scored from David Hancko’s cross after 86 minutes in a week in which the defender signed a new contract and earned a first call-up by the Netherlands.

The result ends Ajax’s run of seven wins in a row under new coach John Heitinga and is a potential mortal blow to their title hopes.

Gimenez put Feyenoord ahead after a sweeping move but Ajax drew level when former Feyenoord favourite Steven Berghuis swung in a corner and Alvarez headed in at the back post.

Tadic then gave Ajax the lead with a neat finish from Steven Bergwijn's ball into the box but they could not stay in front as Szymanski turned in Alireza Jahanbakhsh's low cross.

Mohammed Kudus had a chance to score for Ajax in the closing minutes but Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther made an outstanding save. The visitors then went upfield and secured the three precious points themselves through Geertruida.

