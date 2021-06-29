Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

German, British ministers bet beer on soccer clash

2 minute read
1/2

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas gives a statement before a virtual meeting of NATO Foreign and Defence Ministers in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2021. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS

MATERA, Italy, June 29 (Reuters) - Taking time out of high-level diplomacy, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas bet his British counterpart Dominic Raab a crate of beer over the result of Tuesday's Euro 2020 Round of 16 game between the two nations.

"My United Kingdom colleague and I agree on almost anything in international affairs, but not on who will win at Wembley tonight. So, how about a little wager," Haas wrote in English on his Twitter feed.

"GER didn't lose its last 7 matches at Wembley. Keep it that way," he said after swapping national soccer shirts with Raab.

The British minister accepted the challenge: "We’ve got a case of @bigsmokebrew riding on this. Come on England!" he wrote on Twitter, referring to an English beer manufacturer.

The two men were in the southern Italian city of Matera for a one-day summit of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies. The meeting is due to end just as the game kicks off at 1600 GMT in London, but it was not clear if Raab and Maas would see it together before heading home.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 3:55 PM UTCWildcard Venus through to second round at her 23rd Wimbledon

Five-times champion Venus Williams, playing as a wildcard in her 23rd Wimbledon, showed vintage form to beat Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-5 4-6 6-3 and reach the second round on Tuesday.

SportsU.S. first lady may attend Olympics opening in Tokyo, Biden says
SportsEngland go with three-man defence, Germany start with Werner in attack
SportsBarty turns on style in opening win over Suarez Navarro
SportsEvans helping Britain shake off Wimbledon 'plucky losers' tag