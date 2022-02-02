German chancellor will not attend Beijing Olympics -ZDF

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during his first questioning session with lawmakers at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has no travel plans ahead, he said to German broadcaster ZDF on Wednesday in response to a question on whether he would go to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"I have no travel plans, so it cannot be assumed that I will suddenly turn up," Scholz said when asked whether he would attend.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

