German soccer club Schalke 04 cancels partnership with Gazprom

An advertising banner for Gazprom, Schalke 04's main sponsor, is seen after the Champions League Group E soccer match between Schalke 04 and Basel at St. Jakob-Park in Basel October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German soccer club Schalke 04 said it was cancelling its partnership with Gazprom ahead of schedule.

"Management and the supervisory board are in discussions with representatives of the current main sponsor, further information will be published in due course," Schalke said on Twitter on Monday.

The club had already said on Thursday it was removing the logo of Gazprom from its jerseys following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Miranda Murray

